LA Times Today: Early Disney Imagineering maps show the ‘lost lands’ of Disneyland, new book reveals
For 70 years, visitors have flocked to Disneyland, immersing themselves in lands of Fantasy, Adventure and Tomorrow. But what about the lost lands of Disneyland? A new book reveals what might have been.
L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens joined Lisa McRee to explain.
