Historic Chili John’s looks towards the future

Many restaurants are still searching for ways to get back to the profit margins pre-COVID. Chili John’s, the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Burbank, is one of the establishments. So in an effort to bring in new clientele, they applied for a beer and wine license four years ago, and waited and waited. They finally got it just a few months back. Co-owner Stephen Hager is hoping that this can bring them back from the brink. Tom Carroll stopped by for a chili dog and to hear what it’s like trying to run a legacy restaurant in 2025.



Production assistance from Rebecca Castillo.