Historic Chili John’s looks towards the future
California

By Tom Carroll
 and Rebecca Castillo
Many restaurants are still searching for ways to get back to the profit margins pre-COVID. Chili John’s, the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Burbank, is one of the establishments. So in an effort to bring in new clientele, they applied for a beer and wine license four years ago, and waited and waited. They finally got it just a few months back. Co-owner Stephen Hager is hoping that this can bring them back from the brink. Tom Carroll stopped by for a chili dog and to hear what it’s like trying to run a legacy restaurant in 2025.

Production assistance from Rebecca Castillo.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a video creator and special projects lead for Los Angeles Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC.

