Monsters’ stars on the Menendez brothers’ ‘next chapter’

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“I think you always carry some symbol of the character with you; you’re always married to it in some way,” Nicholas Alexander Chavez told The Times on the latest episode of The Envelope Video Podcast.



Chavez and “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” co-star Cooper Koch talked about playing the Menendez Brothers in the series and Koch shared that he stays in touch with Erik Menendez.



“I just think he’ll always be a part of my life,” Koch said.



Presented by @hulu. #Emmys #Emmys2025



