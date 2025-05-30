Advertisement
Monsters’ stars on the Menendez brothers’ ‘next chapter’
Monsters’ stars on the Menendez brothers’ ‘next chapter’

By Yvonne Villarreal
Mark E. Potts and Yadira Flores
“I think you always carry some symbol of the character with you; you’re always married to it in some way,” Nicholas Alexander Chavez told The Times on the latest episode of The Envelope Video Podcast.

Chavez and “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” co-star Cooper Koch talked about playing the Menendez Brothers in the series and Koch shared that he stays in touch with Erik Menendez.

“I just think he’ll always be a part of my life,” Koch said.

Yvonne Villarreal

Yvonne Villarreal is a senior television writer for the Calendar section and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Yadira Flores

Yadira Flores is a video editor for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newsroom through Metpro in November 2017. Flores graduated with a bachelor of science in filmmaking and has edited online content for Amazon, the American Cinema Editors, FilmLight, Emmy Primecuts and Moviola. She hails from El Paso, Texas.

