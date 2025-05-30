Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:17
‘Severance’ star Britt Lower on how the severance procedure is similar to real life
Entertainment & Arts

“Severance” star Britt Lower talks about the “meta quality” of making the Apple TV series: “We go to work and put on a new outfit and assume a new identity.”

Watch Lower, Jason Isaacs, Sterling K. Brown, Allison Janney, Kaitlin Olson, Billy Bob Thornton and Noah Wyle on The Envelope Drama Roundtable.

