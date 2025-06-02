Has Kate Hudson rapped with Chet Hanks yet? | Very Important Questions
Kate Hudson, star of Netflix’s “Running Point,” opened up about her rapping skills and what she watches to get her through tough times in the latest edition of Very Important Questions.
And what’s that she’s sneaking off the set? “I’m a jewelry thief and an ashtray thief,” Kate Hudson revealed.
Watch Hudson, along with Nathan Lane, David Alan Grier, Lisa Ann Walter, Paul W. Downs and Bridget Everett in the Envelope Comedy Roundtable at latimes.com
Presented by Disney Plus.
