Has Kate Hudson rapped with Chet Hanks yet? | Very Important Questions

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Kate Hudson, star of Netflix’s “Running Point,” opened up about her rapping skills and what she watches to get her through tough times in the latest edition of Very Important Questions.



And what’s that she’s sneaking off the set? “I’m a jewelry thief and an ashtray thief,” Kate Hudson revealed.



Watch Hudson, along with Nathan Lane, David Alan Grier, Lisa Ann Walter, Paul W. Downs and Bridget Everett in the Envelope Comedy Roundtable at latimes.com



Presented by Disney Plus.



