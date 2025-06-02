Sunny flies the nest! The Big Bear eaglet leaves the nest for the first time

First she hovered, and now she’s flown!



Eaglet Sunny stretched her wings on Monday and flew out of the family nest for the first time, thrilling fans of the live webcam that monitors the Big Bear family of eagles that includes mom Jackie, dad Shadow and sibling Gizmo.



Video showed that, as the eaglet took off at 10:46 a.m., Gizmo’s head swiveled, monitoring as Sunny fledged, or made an inaugural flight from the nest.