LA Times Today: Transgender track athlete wins gold in California state championships despite Trump threat

High school track athlete AB Hernandez won gold at the CIF State Track and Field Championships over the weekend. While temperatures topped 100 degrees on the field, President Donald Trump was turning up the heat on social media and in the courts, blasting California’s decision to allow AB to compete because she’s transgender.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume joined Lisa McRee with the story.