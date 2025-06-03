Lisa Ann Walter can’t do standup comedy to kids | Very Important Questions

Lisa Ann Walter says if her “Abbott Elementary” character was a stand-up comedian, Melissa Schemmenti “would be the best Joan Rivers impersonator in Branson, Missouri.”



Lisa Ann Walter also talked about teaching versus acting and her preferred way to watch a show in our latest edition of Very Important Questions.



Watch Walter, along with Kate Hudson, Nathan Lane, David Alan Grier, Paul W. Downs and Bridget Everett in the Envelope Comedy Roundtable. Presented by Disney Plus



