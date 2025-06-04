LA Times Today: Little Tokyo and Skid Row celebrate new affordable housing development
At the intersection of Skid Row and Little Tokyo, a beacon of hope has risen. That hope comes in the form of a seven story building: a new housing development called Umeya.
Built by the Little Tokyo Service Center, it provides 175 units of deeply affordable housing.
Community leaders see the Umeya as a critical step toward addressing the city’s homelessness crisis with dignity and solidarity.
