LA Times Today: Little Tokyo and Skid Row celebrate new affordable housing development

At the intersection of Skid Row and Little Tokyo, a beacon of hope has risen. That hope comes in the form of a seven story building: a new housing development called Umeya.



Built by the Little Tokyo Service Center, it provides 175 units of deeply affordable housing.



Community leaders see the Umeya as a critical step toward addressing the city’s homelessness crisis with dignity and solidarity.