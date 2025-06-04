LA Times Today: ICE agents with assault rifles toss flash-bangs in trendy San Diego neighborhood. Community fights back

A sense of outrage in San Diego this week after heavily armed federal agents using flash bang grenades raided two Italian restaurants. It’s one of the most dramatic shows of force by immigration officials in California.



And the community’s reaction has gotten the attention of President Trump’s White House.



Sean Elo-Rivera is a San Diego city council member and he joined Lisa McRee with more.