LA Times Today: Monster earthquake could sink swath of California, dramatically heightening flood risk, study says

California gets less than five earthquakes a year with a magnitude of 5.5 or higher, which are large enough to cause moderate damage to structures. But a new study found a long-feared, deadly earthquake off Northern California could cause catastrophic flooding.



The report says coastal areas could shrink by more than six feet in a matter of minutes.



L.A. Times reporter Ron Lin has details.