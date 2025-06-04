Chef That! in 60 seconds: Spaghetti alla Limone with Adam Leonti

News
Home Page
California
Election 2024
Housing & Homelessness
Politics
Science & Medicine
World & Nation
Business
Artificial Intelligence
Autos
Jobs, Labor & Workplace
Real Estate
Technology and the Internet
California
California Politics
Earthquakes
Education
Housing & Homelessness
L.A. Influential
L.A. Politics
Mental Health
Climate & Environment
Global Warming
Water & Drought
Entertainment & Arts
Arts
Books
Stand-Up Comedy
Hollywood Inc.
The Envelope (Awards)
Movies
Music
Television
Things to Do
De Los
En Español
Food
101 best restaurants in L.A.
Recipes
Image
Art & Culture
Conversations
Drip Index: Event Guides
Fashion
Shopping Guides
Styling Myself
Lifestyle
Health & Wellness
Home Design
L.A. Affairs
Plants
Travel & Experiences
Weekend
Things to Do in L.A.
Obituaries
Voices
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Contributors
Short Docs
Sports
Angels
Angel City FC
Chargers
Clippers
Dodgers
Ducks
Galaxy
High School Sports
Kings
Lakers
Olympics
USC
UCLA
Rams
Sparks
World & Nation
Immigration & the Border
Israel-Hamas
Mexico & the Americas
Ukraine
Times Everywhere
404 by L.A. Times
Facebook
Instagram
LA Times Today
Newsletters
Photography
Podcasts
Short Docs
TikTok
Threads
Video
YouTube
X (Twitter)
For Subscribers
eNewspaper
All Sections
_________________
LA Times Studios
Business
• AI & Tech
• Banking & Finance
• Commercial Real Estate
• Goods & Retail
• Healthcare & Science
• Law
Doctors & Scientists
Hot Property
Live & Well
Orange County
The Hub: Rebuilding LA
Travel
Weddings & Celebrations
Live Stream
Events
Screening Series
Crossword
Games
L.A. Times Store
Subscriptions
Manage Subscription
EZPAY
Delivery Issue
eNewspaper
Students & Educators
Subscribe
Subscriber Terms
Gift Subscription Terms
About Us
About Us
Archives
Company News
eNewspaper
For the Record
Got a Tip?
L.A. Times Careers
L.A. Times Store
L.A. Times Studios
News App: Apple IOS
News App: Google Play
Newsroom Directory
Public Affairs
Rights, Clearance & Permissions
Short Docs
Advertising
Classifieds
Coupons
Find/Post Jobs
Hot Property Sections
Local Ads Marketplace
L.A. Times Digital Agency
Media Kit: Why the L.A. Times?
People on the Move
Place an Ad
Place an Open House
Sotheby’s International Realty
Special Supplements
Healthy Living
Higher Education
Philanthropy
Copyright © 2025, Los Angeles Times |
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
CA Notice of Collection
|
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Sections
Show Search
Search Query
Submit Search
Breaking News
Man allegedly linked to Palm Springs bombing arrested at JFK airport
Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:10
Chef That! in 60 seconds: Spaghetti alla Limone with Adam Leonti
Share via
Close extra sharing options
Email
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Threads
Reddit
WhatsApp
Copy Link URL
Copied!
Food
Chef That! in 60 seconds: Spaghetti alla Limone with Adam Leonti
June 4, 2025
8:04 AM PT
Share via
Close extra sharing options
Email
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Threads
Reddit
WhatsApp
Copy Link URL
Copied!
Print
Whip up a coastal Italian vacation in your kitchen with Alba chef Adam Leonti’s bright, lightly smoky spaghetti with lemon.
Food
Advertisement