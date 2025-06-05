LA Times Today: Covering disaster from the inside: Pali High journalists face their own story

It was the biggest story of their young lives: Staffers at the student newspaper at Palisades Charter High School, the “Tideline,” faced the incredible challenge of covering a major wildfire that devastated their own community.



The Palisades wildfire destroyed 40 percent of the school campus, including their newsroom, and a fourth of the staff members lost their homes. But the student journalists kept reporting. Two weeks after the fire, the staff continued to produce the “Tideline” remotely, sharing personal stories and investigative pieces about the fire’s impact.