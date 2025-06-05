Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:08
California’s lethal algae bloom is over, but mammals aren’t safe just yet
California’s lethal algae bloom is over, but mammals aren’t safe just yet

By Corinne Purtill
 and Mark E. Potts
This is the fourth consecutive year a lethal algae bloom has occurred along the Southern California coast, fueled by an upwelling of nutrient-rich waters from the deep ocean.

Research teams are studying whether debris runoff from January’s wildfires may have contributed to the bloom’s intensity.
