California’s lethal algae bloom is over, but mammals aren’t safe just yet

This is the fourth consecutive year a lethal algae bloom has occurred along the Southern California coast, fueled by an upwelling of nutrient-rich waters from the deep ocean.



Research teams are studying whether debris runoff from January’s wildfires may have contributed to the bloom’s intensity.