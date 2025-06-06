LA Times Today: A mysterious, highly active undersea volcano near California could erupt later this year. What scientists expect

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Imagine if we told you there is a massive volcano off the coast of California and that volcano is expected to erupt sometime this year. Are we in danger? And what could it mean for sea life?



L.A. Times reporter Ron Lin is here with answers.