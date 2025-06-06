LA Times Today: As L.A. rebuilds from the Palisades fire, residents ask: What’s the plan?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Nearly five months after wildfire tore through Pacific Palisades, residents are still angry, frustrated and demanding to know who is in charge of recovery and what the plan is.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Matt Hamilton has been covering this story.