Want to buy a Nintendo Switch 2? Ask yourself these questions first

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Nintendo Switch 2 was release June 5 and carries heavy expectations. Some are on the fence about the cost and speed in which to purchase. Los Angeles Times reporter Todd Martens has four important questions you might be asking yourself and helps you make a decision on if it’s worth the purchase.