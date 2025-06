Sign Painting degree program celebrates 100 years

Tucked away in a nondescript building on the campus of L.A. Trade Tech College, you’ll find dozens of students laying out designs and hand-painting signs.

This sign painting course has been around for 100 years at L.A. Trade Tech and is the last sign painting A.A. degree in the nation. Tom Carroll stopped by to chat with the instructors to understand how this old art form remains popular today.