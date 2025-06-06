Advertisement
New Guide Book shows a different side of Los Angeles
California

Let’s say you have friends visiting from out of town this weekend. You have a list of 4 or 5 spots you take folks around to, but maybe you’re tired of those spots.

By Tom Carroll
Well, there’s a new book by LA tour guide Adam Papagan called “Behind the Scenes in Los Angeles: A Pop Culture History Tour” that can refill your hopper of spots to check out. Tom Carroll met up with Adam on a public street that overlooks the backlot of Universal Studios to understand why it’s important to document popular culture.

Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

