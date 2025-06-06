New Guide Book shows a different side of Los Angeles

Let’s say you have friends visiting from out of town this weekend. You have a list of 4 or 5 spots you take folks around to, but maybe you’re tired of those spots.

Well, there’s a new book by LA tour guide Adam Papagan called “Behind the Scenes in Los Angeles: A Pop Culture History Tour” that can refill your hopper of spots to check out. Tom Carroll met up with Adam on a public street that overlooks the backlot of Universal Studios to understand why it’s important to document popular culture.



