Preview of new exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum

Totally Awesome! is a new exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum that is opening this Saturday, June 7th.

Tom Carroll got a sneak preview this week and spoke with two of the curators of the show to better understand how automobiles and popular culture intersected during the ’80s and ’90s. Hint: Computers changed everything.