David Huerta released from custody
David Huerta, president of Service Employees International Union California, was released from custody after Federal authorities on Monday charged him in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to impede an officer in connection with his alleged actions during an immigration enforcement raid last week.
Huerta, 58, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles since Friday.
