Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:40
David Huerta released from custody
California

David Huerta released from custody

Brittny Mejia poses for a portrait
By Brittny Mejia
Staff Writer Follow
David Huerta, president of Service Employees International Union California, was released from custody after Federal authorities on Monday charged him in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to impede an officer in connection with his alleged actions during an immigration enforcement raid last week.

Huerta, 58, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles since Friday.
California
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she wrote narrative pieces with a strong emphasis on the Latino community and others that make up the diversity of L.A. and California. Mejia was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 in local reporting for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system that resulted in months-long wait times for patients, including some who died before getting appointments with specialists. She joined The Times in 2014.

Advertisement