LA Times Today: California sues Trump administration over deployment of National Guard

It all started on Friday: Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Los Angeles Federal Building after customs enforcement agents carried out workplace raids in L.A.’s fashion district and other businesses. More than 100 protesters were arrested for allegedly impeding agents, including the president of Service Employees International Union California David Huerta.



On Saturday, things escalated when law enforcement clashed with protesters in paramount amid rumors of a planned ICE raid at a home depot. Later, more violence in Compton, as officers shot flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets at protesters, who threw rocks, glass bottles and fireworks.



Then on Sunday, President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard as protests continued downtown, where several Waymo vehicles were set ablaze and protesters blocked the 101 freeway.



Now, everyone is bracing for what’s next.



L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Phil Willon joined Lisa McRee to explain.