LA Times Today: David Huerta, president of SEIU California, detained during L.A. ICE raids

Hundreds of protestors returned to downtown L.A. today in support of David Huerta, the 58-year-old president of a state wide janitors union and of the Service Employees International Union of California. He was arrested by federal agents Friday outside of a Los Angeles garment warehouse where he and protestors were watching a workplace immigration raid.



Huerta was in federal court today facing charges of conspiracy to impede an officer. He could face up to six years in federal prison.



L.A. Times immigration reporter Andrea Castillo joins us with more.