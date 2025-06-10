Brian Tyree Henry is going to start a fight over Wawa Hogies | Very Important Questions

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“Dope Thief” star Brian Tyree Henry has strong opinions about Wawa hoagies and talks working with Ridley Scott during our Very Important Questions presented by Disney Plus.



Henry also told us about his favorite Trader Joe’s treat and a tip for keeping it from making a mess.



Watch The Envelope Roundtable with Henry, Elizabeth Banks, Renée Zellweger, Javier Bardem, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jenny Slate and Stephen Graham at the link in our bio.

