Trump says his troop deployment saved L.A.: ‘There wouldn’t be a Los Angeles’

President Trump told U.S. Army troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Tuesday that he deployed thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles “to protect federal law enforcement from the attacks of a vicious and violent mob.”



“Some of the radical left, they say, ‘Oh, that’s not nice,’” Trump said. “Well, if we didn’t do it, there wouldn’t be a Los Angeles. It would be burning today, just like their houses were burning a number of months ago.