Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:35
Trump says his troop deployment saved L.A.: ‘There wouldn’t be a Los Angeles’
California

Trump says his troop deployment saved L.A.: ‘There wouldn’t be a Los Angeles’

By Mark E. PottsSenior Editor for Video 
President Trump told U.S. Army troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Tuesday that he deployed thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles “to protect federal law enforcement from the attacks of a vicious and violent mob.”

“Some of the radical left, they say, ‘Oh, that’s not nice,’” Trump said. “Well, if we didn’t do it, there wouldn’t be a Los Angeles. It would be burning today, just like their houses were burning a number of months ago.
California
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement