LA Times Today: He worked with Walt Disney to shape Disneyland. Now at 93, boy, does he have stories

If you’ve ever ridden Disneyland’s Matterhorn Bobsleds or climbed aboard the Monorail, then you’re already familiar with the work of legendary Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr. Best known as the man behind many of Disneyland’s most iconic rides, Gurr played a key role in creating the magic at the Magic Kingdom. And at 93, he’s still got more horsepower than most of the attractions he built.