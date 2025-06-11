LA Times Today: All of L.A. is not a ‘war zone.’ We separate facts from spin and disinformation amid immigration raids

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Since immigration agents started a series of sweeps in L.A. County this weekend and protestors took to the streets, rumors of extreme scenarios have spread on social media and in public discourse.



But not all of those reports are accurate and the spread false information could put people at risk.



L.A. Times reporter Karen Garcia joined Lisa McRee to separate fact from disinformation.