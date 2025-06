California Highway Patrol officers pushed protesters off the 101 freeway, detain 67 people

California Highway Patrol officers on Tuesday afternoon pushed protesters off the 101 freeway and detained 67 people on suspicion of failing to disperse and refusing to follow a police order. The detainees were zip tied by the wrists and loaded onto a sheriff’s bus bound for jail.