LA Times Today: How immigration raids could impact California’s economy

Workplace raids and immigration sweeps at Home Depot parking lots have sparked fear in L.A.’s immigrant community.



Roughly 11 million immigrants live in California including millions who are in mixed-status households. Now, terrified families are weighing their options – stay home from work or go out and risk deportation.



And that will have major consequences for our economy.



Chris Hoene is the director of the California Budget & Policy Center and joins us now.