ICE hits car wash twice, jokes about getting a wash

On Sunday, June 8, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up at Westchester Hand Wash in Los Angeles and detained four workers. The next day, they returned and detained another employee. One agent, unaware of the previous visit, joked the agents from the day before had gotten a car wash. The owner replied, “No. You guys didn’t get anything. You just taking our people who’s working really hard.”