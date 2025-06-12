Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:13
Janelle James can’t (and won’t) go to Target
By Yvonne Villarreal
Mark E. Potts and Yadira Flores
Janelle James’ happy place use to be Target. But, after the sucess of “Abbott Elementary” and an awkward fan hug, she quickly realized that won’t be her happy place anymore.
