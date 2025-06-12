LA Times Today: LAUSD will deploy school police to set up safe zones around campuses, graduations amid ICE raids

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced the establishment of safe zones around school campuses. School leaders are trying to address the concerns of undocumented parents and students who fear they may be targeted at graduations or end of year events. The threat of deportation has put a chill on what is usually a celebratory graduation season.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume wrote about the district’s response and joined Lisa McRee with the story.