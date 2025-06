Unidentified agents detain L.A. fruit vendor: ‘Like he’d been kidnapped’

Los Angeles resident Yuliza Barraza was turning into a Trader Joe’s parking lot in Westchester last Sunday when she noticed unidentified agents tackling a fruit vendor on the corner. She immediately started filming and later described the incident like a kidnapping.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Los Angeles resident Yuliza Barraza was turning into a Trader Joe’s parking lot in Westchester last Sunday when she noticed unidentified agents tackling a fruit vendor on the corner. She immediately started filming and later described the incident like a kidnapping.