Officers issue dispersal order and rush at crowd, firing less-lethal rounds
By Rebecca EllisStaff Writer 
After hundreds of protesters had marched Wednesday evening from Pershing Square to City Hall, L.A. police warned protesters to leave the area. Dozens of LAPD officers, backed by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies, declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.


As they rushed toward the protesters, they fired less-lethal munitions, causing the crowd to scatter. Police on horseback charged into the crowd, and several demonstrators fell to the ground. Officers pushed hundreds of protesters into Gloria Molina Grand Park, where they gathered and began chanting, “Shame.”
