Sen. Alex Padilla forcibly removed from press conference
- Share via
California Sen. Alex Padilla was detained and handcuffed Thursday morning by the U.S. Secret Service at Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem’s news conference in Los Angeles.
Padilla attempted to interrupt a press conference with Department of Homeland Security officials, including Noem, who was discussing local immigration enforcement actions. Video from the incident show several individuals forcibly remove Padilla from the conference as he said, “I am Sen. Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary.”
Padilla attempted to interrupt a press conference with Department of Homeland Security officials, including Noem, who was discussing local immigration enforcement actions. Video from the incident show several individuals forcibly remove Padilla from the conference as he said, “I am Sen. Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary.”