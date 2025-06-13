LA Times Today: California’s long history of National Guard overreaction to peaceful protesters

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced questions from Congress on the Trump administration’s decision to deploy troops to Los Angeles.



About 700 Marines and more than 4,000 National Guard have been deployed at the cost of $134 million.



William Deverell is a professor of history at USC’s Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. He wrote about what we can learn from what he calls a history of overreaction to peaceful protests in California