LA Times Today: How the federal immigration raids could disrupt California’s economy

As federal agents step up immigration raids In Los Angeles... It’s not only sparking concern in immigrant communities, but in the business world as well.



Immigrant labor is one of the backbones of Southern California’s economy with jobs ranging from agriculture to construction to hospitality.



L.A. Times staff writer Laurence Darmiento has written about the potential long term economic impact of the raids.