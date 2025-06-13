Gov. Gavin Newsom: Trump is “not a monarch, he is not a king, and he should stop acting like one”

President Trump broke the law when he mobilized thousands of members of the California National Guard to the streets of Los Angeles amid protests over immigration raids, and must return control of the troops to Gov. Gavin Newsom, a federal judge ruled Thursday.“Donald Trump better abide by these orders, or we have a Constitutional crisis the likes of which we haven’t seen in our lifetime,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said following the ruling.