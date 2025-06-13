Cristina Serrano of Rampart Village reflects on ICE raids

On Friday morning, MacArthur Park, a longtime immigrant hub west of downtown, was noticeably quieter than usual.Gone were many of the vendors who once lined S. Alvarado Street at all times of day, selling everything from baby formula to Lionel Messi jerseys. Many of those who weren’t displaced when LAPD erected fencing in the area after a shooting earlier this year, suddenly disappeared after the ICE raids started, said Cristina Serrano, 37, Rampart Village.