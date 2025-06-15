Witnesses say immigration agents raided concert at Santa Fe swap meet

Armed, masked ICE agents executed a raid Saturday afternoon at a swap meet in the city of Santa Fe Springs hours before a concert was to begin, witnesses said.



The agents arrived at Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet around 3:30 p.m., according to eyewitness Howie Rezendez, who filmed agents hop off their vehicles and head into the venue with arms in hand.