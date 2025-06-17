LA Times Today: L.A.’s mayor declared a homelessness emergency. Now, some at City Hall want to move past it

On her very first day in office, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness. The announcement gave her certain powers to address the homeless crisis. And according to recent data, it appears to be working.



Now, some on the city council want to rescind that emergency declaration.



L.A. Times city hall reporters David Zahniser has been covering this story.