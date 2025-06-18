LA Times Today: Would you like your martini shaken, stirred ... or thrown?

There is arguably no greater cultural connection to the martini than James Bond.



Most of us are familiar with how 007 famously likes his martinis served, but how do you enjoy yours?



L.A. Times restaurant critic, Bill Addison, explains that this iconic cocktail’s place in our city is defined less by absolutes and more by personal preference.