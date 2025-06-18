LA Times Today: Outlaw Ocean podcast exposes crimes, lawlessness at sea

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Two-thirds of planet Earth is covered by water, and much of that area is completely ungoverned, making it an easy place for crime.



From human rights violations in the fishing industry, to environmental offences and even pirates, you may be unaware of what really happens at sea. But the “Outlaw Ocean” podcast is exposing the lawlessness.



Ian Urbina is the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist behind the series.