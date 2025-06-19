24 years later, a piece of guerrilla art still captivates

On a quiet Sunday morning in 2001, artist Richard Ankrom climbed a ladder, walked down a catwalk, and installed a freeway sign for the 5 North—all without permission. Not as a protest, but simply because he believed the sign should have been there.

He asked friends to film it, knowing no one would believe him otherwise—it looked completely official.



Tom Carroll ran into Richard last week while he was painting signs at Philippe’s and asked: Why are people still fascinated by this 24-year-old guerrilla art project?