Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:13
24 years later, a piece of guerrilla art still captivates
California

24 years later, a piece of guerrilla art still captivates

On a quiet Sunday morning in 2001, artist Richard Ankrom climbed a ladder, walked down a catwalk, and installed a freeway sign for the 5 North—all without permission. Not as a protest, but simply because he believed the sign should have been there.

By Tom Carroll
He asked friends to film it, knowing no one would believe him otherwise—it looked completely official.

Tom Carroll ran into Richard last week while he was painting signs at Philippe’s and asked: Why are people still fascinated by this 24-year-old guerrilla art project?
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Advertisement