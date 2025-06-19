LA Times Today: Everyone knew Pee-wee Herman. But few knew the man behind the man-child

Late actor Paul Reubens turned his character Pee Wee Herman into a pop culture icon. From the 1985 hit film “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” to his Saturday morning, 15-time Emmy winning TV show “Pee Wee’s Playhouse,” he helped to shape a generation of kids.



Now the new HBO docuseries “Pee Wee as Himself” explores the man behind the iconic character, opening a window into his never-before-shared personal life.



Director Matt Wolf joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.