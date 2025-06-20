LA Times Today: She’s 11 years old. She’s about to graduate from college. And she’s just getting started
Alisa Perales made history last month as the youngest graduate of Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa, earning two associates degrees and a nearly perfect grade point average. And she is only 11-years old.
The occasion capped off years of hard work and study and it’s just the beginning.
Alisa and her father, Rafael, joined Lisa McRee.
