How to stay cool in Palm Springs when it’s 111 degrees

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



For some, the idea of spending any time in a place where the thermometer reading might soar past 110 is simply a nonstarter. Fair enough. Even Palm Springs’ ubiquitous swimming pools and patio misters have their limits. But if you’re willing to brave a blast of extreme heat during the short walk from your car to one of the desert haven’s cooler experiences — a dark movie theater showing cult classic films or the hidden door to a well-air conditioned speakeasy, for instance — then a summer getaway in Palm Springs might be worth pursuing.