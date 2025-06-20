Advertisement
Travel & Experiences

How to stay cool in Palm Springs when it’s 111 degrees

By Deborah Netburn
 and Mark E. Potts
For some, the idea of spending any time in a place where the thermometer reading might soar past 110 is simply a nonstarter. Fair enough. Even Palm Springs’ ubiquitous swimming pools and patio misters have their limits. But if you’re willing to brave a blast of extreme heat during the short walk from your car to one of the desert haven’s cooler experiences — a dark movie theater showing cult classic films or the hidden door to a well-air conditioned speakeasy, for instance — then a summer getaway in Palm Springs might be worth pursuing.
