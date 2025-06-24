LA Times Today: Documentary examines OceanGate submersible implosion on voyage to Titanic wreckage

It was meant to be a deep sea dive to explore the wreck of the titanic in a privately-owned submersible. But an hour and 33 minutes into the dive, disaster struck: The vessel imploded, killing all five people on board.



Now, a new Netflix documentary takes a look at the doomed voyage.



It’s called “Titan: The Oceangate Submersible Disaster.” The documentary’s director is Mark Monroe, who joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.