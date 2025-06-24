Advertisement
VIDEO | 05:23
LA Times Today: Walt Disney will live again as a robot. His granddaughter says he never wanted this
Entertainment & Arts

LA Times Today: Walt Disney will live again as a robot. His granddaughter says he never wanted this

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Disneyland is celebrating its landmark 70th birthday this year. As part of the celebration, a new attraction featuring an animatronic version of Walt Disney will open this summer. But, not everyone is excited about the new show – including Disney’s granddaughter.

L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens joined Lisa McRee with more.
Entertainment & ArtsLA Times Today
Advertisement