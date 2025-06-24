LA Times Today: Walt Disney will live again as a robot. His granddaughter says he never wanted this

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Disneyland is celebrating its landmark 70th birthday this year. As part of the celebration, a new attraction featuring an animatronic version of Walt Disney will open this summer. But, not everyone is excited about the new show – including Disney’s granddaughter.



L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens joined Lisa McRee with more.