LA Times Today: Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

Missiles intercepted in flight in the skies over the United States military base in Qatar Monday as Iran sought to retaliate against the U.S. for its assault on Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend. It was expected: Iran had given notice.



And the target was calibrated: With 10-thousand troops stationed at the Al Udeid base, it is the most well protected of all U.S. bases in the region and there was near certainty the air defense system would prevent any damage or injuries.



President Trump, who greeted troops last month at the Qatar base, seemed to hint on truth social that the attack was symbolic, saying he hoped Iran had gotten it out of its system and could now focus on peace, encouraging Israel to do the same.



Questions do remain about the U.S. attack on three underground nuclear facilities in Iran on Saturday: How much of Iran’s enriched uranium was destroyed? And will there be further retaliatory attacks on U.S. targets?



Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee from Beirut.